PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 151.6% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 151.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $411,114.83 and approximately $2,392.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011609 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00223053 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,388,966 coins and its circulating supply is 44,140,363 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

