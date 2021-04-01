PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 204% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 204% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $490,554.52 and $2,260.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002581 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00252621 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,400,366 coins and its circulating supply is 44,151,763 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

