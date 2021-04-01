Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,818. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perion Network by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perion Network by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

