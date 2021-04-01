PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

