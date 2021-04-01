Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €175.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €175.00 ($205.88) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €173.25 ($203.82).

RI traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Thursday, hitting €160.05 ($188.29). The company had a trading volume of 424,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €153.14.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

