Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Perrigo worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -674.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

