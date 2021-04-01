Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Raised to GBX 3,340

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

LON PSN traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,024 ($39.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,864.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,700.11.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

