Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,780,195 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a market cap of £12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.