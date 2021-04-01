Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.33 billion and the lowest is $12.17 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $59.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.26 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.