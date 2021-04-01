PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 1,845,329 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 217.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 1.74% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 28,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

