PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires New Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.18% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $131.12. 8,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
