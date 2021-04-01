PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires New Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.18% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $131.12. 8,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

