PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires Shares of 350,645 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,203,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.1% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,480. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. The company has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

