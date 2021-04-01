PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 144,825 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.93% of Tenet Healthcare worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 3,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

