PFM Health Sciences LP Buys Shares of 500,000 BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 3.11% of BCLS Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

NASDAQ BLSA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

