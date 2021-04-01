PFM Health Sciences LP Cuts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,617 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE MOH traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.37. 2,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,647. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average of $210.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.