PFM Health Sciences LP Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,968,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $226.40. 29,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

