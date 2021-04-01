PFM Health Sciences LP Has $25.42 Million Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.21% of PPD worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,897. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.