PFM Health Sciences LP Has $51.56 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,453 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.8% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $90,393,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $187.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $157.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.