PFM Health Sciences LP Has $54.72 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.9% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. 452,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,682. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

