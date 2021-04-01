PFM Health Sciences LP Has $57.44 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

PFM Health Sciences LP cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical makes up 2.0% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 1.28% of ICU Medical worth $57,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.