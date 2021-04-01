PFM Health Sciences LP Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,197 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.32% of Revolution Medicines worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 808,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 9,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,700,770 over the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

