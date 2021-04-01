PFM Health Sciences LP Increases Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 1.45% of Athira Pharma worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,599. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

