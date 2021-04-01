PFM Health Sciences LP Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,453 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.8% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,469. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

