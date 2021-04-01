PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New $53.74 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,739,000. McKesson comprises 1.9% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.19% of McKesson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,943. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

