PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New $7.69 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.15% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 2,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.