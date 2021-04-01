PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 971,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,181,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 1.37% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $15,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,471 shares of company stock worth $1,526,759. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,827. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

