PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,203,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.1% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

