PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases New Shares in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,669,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,389,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 1.94% of Jaws Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jaws Acquisition by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,793 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $48,546,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,320,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Acquisition stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.