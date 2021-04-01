PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 3.85% of Jiya Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,690,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,794,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Thursday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

