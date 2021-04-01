PFM Health Sciences LP Raises Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical makes up about 5.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 6.82% of Outset Medical worth $150,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $16,524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $12,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

OM traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

