PFM Health Sciences LP Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.40. 29,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.