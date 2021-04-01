PFM Health Sciences LP Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 1.74% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $862.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.