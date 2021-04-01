PFM Health Sciences LP Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 719,236 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 416,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

