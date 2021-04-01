PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 527,214 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 527,214 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.58% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,741. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

