PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 7,149 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

