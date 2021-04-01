PFM Health Sciences LP Takes $23.38 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $23,380,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.15% of Waters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $284.43. 5,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,845. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

