PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.82% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,469,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,833,000.

NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,317. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNTE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

