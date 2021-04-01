PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.57% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,075. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

