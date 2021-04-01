PFM Health Sciences LP Trims Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,313 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.99% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 230,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 787,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $320,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,779. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

