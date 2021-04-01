PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get PG&E alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 212,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.