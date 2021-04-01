PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897,209 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises about 7.6% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 0.36% of PG&E worth $90,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,812,000 after buying an additional 1,295,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.