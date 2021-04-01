Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $282.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.88.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

