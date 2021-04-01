PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of PGT Innovations worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 599,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.