Phala.Network Market Cap Reaches $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00315483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00713535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00029598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

