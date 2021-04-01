Phala Network Price Up 8.2% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Phala Network has a total market cap of $158.35 million and $30.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars.

