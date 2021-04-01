Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $4.73 million and $55,360.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00308465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00790080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,175,839 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

