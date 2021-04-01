Phantasma Market Cap Reaches $79.50 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $79.50 million and approximately $780,833.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

