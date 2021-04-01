Phantasma Price Reaches $0.81 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $79.50 million and $780,833.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.96 or 0.99684465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00110870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001723 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

