Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 912.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $176,235.44 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.00393807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005837 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00026904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.86 or 0.05230929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

