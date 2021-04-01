PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 26,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 76,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

